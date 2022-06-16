Barmer: The appearance, and subsequent disappearance, of two helicopters has become a case of sensation and curiosity in Rajasthan's Barmer district. A video that has gone viral on social media shows two choppers hovering over Barmer's Luni River Area when suddenly they lift off and fly away. The incident occurred in Samdari town in the district.

While no proper information as to who the choppers belonged to or where they came from, rumors about the gravel mafia spread in local areas after the sighting. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Barmer Additional Superintendent of Police, Narpat Singh said, "Two helicopters which are seen hovering in the sky for a long time in Samdari town and are seen coming to the ground for landing. Investigation is being done regarding this whole matter, and it is being probed whether these helicopters belong to the defense forces or someone else. The whole situation will be clear only after investigation."