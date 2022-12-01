Udaipur: India may not be playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but an artist in Rajasthan's Udaipur has carved the world's smallest replica of FIFA trophy in gold which he hopes is presented to the winner along with the original trophy. Iqbal Sakka, a resident of Udaipur, has made this one millimetre replica.

The trophy made of gold is so small that a lens has to be used to see it. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Iqbal said that all eyes are on the FIFA World Cup being hosted by Qatar. Although, the Indian team may not be taking part in this, the eyes of countries all over the world including India are on the FIFA World Cup.

Sakka said that he wished that whichever team won the World Cup in Qatar should also be given the world's smallest trophy made by him. He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this, he said. Sakka claimed that the trophy is so small that it can easily pass through the hole of a mega size needle.

It took Sakka around three days to make the trophy. He said that it was challenging to chisel the small dimensions of the trophy. Surprisingly, even the gold weighing machine could not tell the weight of the trophy. Iqbal said he was fond of making the miniature articles since childhood.

“The records of the world's best gold craftsmanship were in the names of countries like America, Australia and China. I wanted that India's name should be at the top,” he said. He has created three subtle artefacts for the temple of Lord Rama being built in Ayodhya which includes gold brick, bell and two pillars. Iqbal has also made the world's smallest gold-silver book.

Allah in Arabic, Om in Sanskrit, Cross of Christianity and Khanda of Sikhism engraved in a book. The book is of 64 pages. Apart from this, he has also made a tricolour flag of just 0.5 mm on this year's Independence Day. Iqbal has registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by making the smallest gold chain.

Apart from this, he also made the world's smallest tea kettle and the smallest golden stump. Iqbal has so far created 100 world records, which are recorded in the Guinness Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Unique World Records, India Book of Records, World Amazing World Records, Asia Book of Records.