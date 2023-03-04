Jalore: In a shocking incident, two brothers allegedly axed their sister-in-law to death for holding the marriage of her daughter (their niece) before their own in Rajasthan's Jalore on Friday, officials said. The accused duo also allegedly killed their neighbour, who had come to intervene, officials said. The incident has taken place in Modran village on Friday night.

As per officials, the 'Aaate-Saate' ritual of the daughter of Indra Kanwar (age 45), wife of Ratan Singh was going on in the house. However, a quarrel started after Dungar Singh and Pahar Singh objected to the ritual of their niece. The two brothers objected to their niece's marriage before their own. The quarrel soon turned ugly with the two brothers attacking their sister-in-law with an axe, sources said.

Also read: Jilted lover stabs minor girl to death in Rajasthan's Jalore

The woman's daughter while seeing her mother being attacked, rushed to the nearby police station, a few hundred metres away. However, by the time the team of police arrived at the spot, the accused brothers had killed their sister-in-law, an official said. The accused also stabbed to death one Hari Singh, their neighbour, who had rushed to the spot to pacify the brothers, officials said.

After the twin murders, one of the accused attempted to commit suicide by consuming insecticide. Arvind Rajpurohit, in charge of Ramsin police station, said that Ratan Singh's wife Indra Kanwar was in the house with her daughter and son when she was attacked by her brothers-in-law after an argument over their marriage.

Both the accused were arrested while the further probe into the incident is going on. The post-mortem of the bodies is being done today. Jalore SP Kiran Kang Sidhu and DySP Seema are overseeing the probe.