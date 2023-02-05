Bikaner: Three Iranian nationals were arrested in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Sunday for allegedly cheating a business owner of Rs 40,000, with officials subsequently recovering fake currency worth Rs 10 lakh as well as narcotics from their possession. The trio was residing in a hotel in the city's Napasar area using fake identity documents, SP Bikaner Yogesh Yadav said, also adding that visas for all three have expired.

"All three accused possess Aadhar cards produced under fake credentials, and narcotics including opium and marijuana, as well as number plates of different states of India, were seized from their car. The vehicle was taken on rent in Delhi. Currency from eight different countries, including US Dollar, Euro, and South Korean Yen were also recovered from them," the Superintendent of Police said.

The trio used to create a good impression on locals due to their well-groomed appearance, and initially offered them old Indian currency notes. Upon being refused payment, they used to initiate a conversation, and in the process polished off money using sleight of hand, officials also noted. The three were identified as Shahram Zaki alias Salman, Mohman Niyan alias Hoshiyar and Ahmed Zihaile Bahle alias Mirza Mohd.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused came to India during September-October last year on tourist visa, which has expired. A case has been registered against them based on all relevant sections, including cheating, producing fake identity cards, staying past their Visa-accorded time frame and others, the SP also said.