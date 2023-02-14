Barmer: After more than two years, Gemara Ram Meghwal, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, will be repatriated to India following his release from prison in Pakistan. Meghwal, who had crossed over to the other side of the border fearing infamy in Barmer back in November 2020, was apprehended by Sindh Police, and was lodged in jail on January 24, 2021 in Pakistan's Hyderabad - capital of the Sindh division.

Meghwal's release from prison was highlighted by Barmer MP Kailash Choudhary. In a tweet, Choudhary had informed that "... As a result of continuous efforts for his return to India, today we have received the good news of Gamararam's release and safe return". The minister attached an MEA notification alongside the tweet.

The document noted that the High Commission of India in Islamabad has informed the Pakistan government's decision to release two "civilian prisoners through the Wagah-Attari border on 14.02.2023 (Tuesday)". It also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to further take up the matter with district authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the prisoners.

Meghawal had grabbed headlines in India back in November, 2022 as he crossed over in fear of retaliation, shortly after being caught trying to sneak into the house of his girlfriend on the intervening night of November 4. According to news reports, the drastic decision came after the parents of the girl, who also lived in the same village located about 2.5 km from the international border, threatened to report the incident to the 19-year-old's parents.