Kota: In a first-of-its-kind, Speaker Om Birla has come up with an initiative to get the children of his parliamentary constituency Kota in Rajasthan to visit the Parliament House. It was named 'Samajh Sansad Ki' and students studying in Class VI to XII have to undergo a screening test for selection.

The test will be conducted by 'PRIDE', an education wing of the Lok Sabha and the Education Department of the Government of Rajasthan. Students will be able to register for the exam in the school itself. Its first phase will be held on December 1 on the occasion of World Unity Day. The students, who are successful in this phase, will appear in the second phase examination conducted on National Youth Day on January 12.

The study material for both phases of the exam will be available on Pride's website pride.nic.in and Digital Parliament App. The selected students will be taken to Delhi to visit Parliament. It has been launched on the initiative 'Know Your Constitution' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the initiative, the people are to be made aware of the rich democratic traditions of the country, the contribution of great leaders in nation-building, the role of public representatives and the functioning of Parliament.

The teachers have also been asked to assist the students in the preparation for the examination. The winners of the competition will be honoured with a certificate of merit and a memento by PRIDE, apart from visiting Parliament and various places in Delhi.