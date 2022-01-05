Jodhpur (Rajasthan): India is known as the country of diabetes. There are more than seven crore diabetic patients in the country. Owing to the busy routine and unhealthy eating habits, it becomes quite difficult for people with diabetes to monitor and keep their blood glucose levels in check.

To help such people ease their daily routine, two engineers from the MBM University Jodhpur, Saurabh Pandey, and Yogesh Choudhary, have come up with a device, 'Dietosure' that monitors the body's sugar level in real-time.

According to the innovators of the device, 'Dietosure' is a small patch that can be placed on the arm or the hand of the patient.

"If a person drinks tea, he can easily know how much sugar there was in the body and how much has increased after consuming the beverage," Saurabh Pandey, one of the innovators, told ETV Bharat.

Similarly, he said, with continuous monitoring of rice, potato curry, wheat chapati, and other things, the real-time sugar level is updated in the software, which proves helpful to the patient in controlling the sugar levels.

"Different levels of sugar are formed in the body of each patient as he consumes different food. In such a situation, we designed a CGMS (Continuous Glucose Monitoring System) sensor-based device. This device is placed on the patient's hand. It has a chip, which collects data from blood sugar which can be seen in our mobile application. With this, the patient can easily make his own chart and know what food suits him and what does not," Pandey said.

The innovation recently got a place in the top seven startups under the Central Government's Medtech Entrepreneurship Program.

Both of the innovators have done successful 14-day trials involving more than a hundred people.

The duo is now engaged in taking the product forward at the commercial level.

