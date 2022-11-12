Sirohi (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman was allegedly gang raped by four burglars before decamping with silver jewelry and cash from the house in Rajasthan's Sirohi on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said. Police have arrested three accused in the case while a manhunt is on to nab the fourth accused.

The incident came to the fore on Friday when the couple lodged a complaint with the Rohida police station. In the complaint, the couple alleged that the four men barged into their house for the purpose of theft late on Wednesday night. After stealing silver jewellery and Rs 1400 cash, the accused took the victim's husband hostage and gang-raped her, the couple said.

Also read: Girl gang raped in UP's Hathras; case registered against five youths

After the matter came to light, the police swung into action and took three accused into custody, who are being interrogated. As per the couple, after the sexual assault, the accused threatened them not to reveal the incident to the police due to which they did not even come out of the house for two days. But on Friday, the couple lodged a complaint with the police.

Rohida police station officer Devaram said that a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, Sirohi Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta, DSP Jethusingh Karnot and Station Officer Devaram May Jabta also visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

On the instructions of Sirohi SP Mamta Gupta, separate teams of Rohida Police and Swaroopganj Police were formed which nabbed the accused.