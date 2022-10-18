Jodhpur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and 16-days-old daughter on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after getting agitated over the birth of his 3rd daughter recently in Govindpura under Khedapa police station in ​​Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said. As per police, the accused Sukhdev first strangled his wife Sita to death and then killed a 16-day-old innocent by suffocating her.

As per a police official, the accused's wife Sita gave birth to 3rd daughter 16 days ago while the family completed the Sun worship ritual of the baby girl on Sunday morning itself. When everyone in the family slept at night, Sukhdev strangled the mother-daughter duo while they were sleeping in their bed. When Sukhdev's father Kanaram saw Sita's body on Monday morning, he informed Sita's father Devaram who reached Govindpura after some time and informed the police about the matter.

After arrest, Sukhdev initially told the police that the newborn died due to non-availability of milk, but did not respond to the death of his wife. The police called the special team to the spot and collected evidence and sent the bodies to Jodhpur for post-mortem. The post-mortem confirmed the death due to closure of the respiratory tract of the deceased.

Khedapa police station officer Nemaram said that Sukhdev was angry about the third child being a daughter. The accused also taunted Sita for giving birth to a daughter and on Sunday, as soon as he got a chance, he killed the wife and the baby girl.