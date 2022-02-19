Jodhpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided the house of a journalist based in Ratanada area of ​​the Jodhpur for the journo's reportage on Kashmir and alleged “links with suspected Pakistani person”.

According to sources, a team of NIA sleuths assisted by the local police showed up at the journalist's residence at Loco Road at around 5 am and started searching the premises. The searches and subsequent questioning of the inmates was going on when this report was filed. According to official sources, the journalist ,who currently runs his own newspaper, “has been reporting matters related to Kashmir earlier and has also published news by talking to the people, who were involved in terrorist activities”.

