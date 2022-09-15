Dausa: Recued efforts by local officials continued for the second day to save the child who accidentally fell into a 200-feet borewell in Jaspada village in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The revenue, police and local administration stepped up efforts to rescue the girl. The incident took place while Ankita, the one-year-old daughter of village resident Devnbarayan Gurjar, slipped and suddenly fell into the pit of the borewell while playing nearby at around 11:00 am on Wednesday.

Subsequently, police and district administration were also informed about the mishap. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on the way from Jaipur to assist in rescue operations. JCBs and other machinery, too, have been pressed into service. The child is known to be stuck at a depth of about 60 feet.

Also read: UP Dalit sisters, age 15 and 17, raped and murdered; bodies found hanging; 6 arrested