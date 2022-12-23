Kota: An associate professor of Rajasthan Technical University, who was accused of blackmailing and demanding sexual favours from a student, and the victim's male classmate, who acted as a mediator, were sent to a three-day police custody. The police found pornographic videos while searching the mobile phones of both accused. The National Commission for Women has also taken cognizance of the matter. The commission team went to Rajasthan Technical University in Kota on Friday for investigating the case.

City SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said, "Pornographic videos were found in Associate Professor Girish Parmar's mobile phone. "Girish Parmar was arrested on December 21 following which, on December 22 he was suspended from Rajasthan Technical University. Later, the police produced the accused in court and demanded a remand of five days, but the court granted only three days of remand.

Also read: Rajasthan professor held for seeking 'sexual favours for marks' from students

SP Shekhawat said, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of Additional SP Uma Sharma and the probe has been handed over to Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh Rathore.