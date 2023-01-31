Sirohi (Rajasthan): The Sirohi police on Tuesday recovered more than Rs 3 crore from a car during a blockade on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border and detained two people in this connection, police informed. Following the blockade by the Abu Road Rico police station, the Income Tax Department was also informed. The officials of the Income Tax Department started investigating the case.

According to the police, the action was initiated on the instructions of SP Mamta Gupta, who ordered that the car be searched at the Rajasthan-Gujarat border during a blockade at the Maval post here. The police while searching found a suspicious amount of bundles of currency notes hidden under the seats of the car, following which the police detained two people onboard the vehicle.

The police are currently in the process of counting the currency notes, while the detained persons are being interrogated to ascertain the source and purpose of the money. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the seized cash was black money that was being taken from Rajasthan's Udaipur to Gujarat's Patan district.

On October 12, 2022, four people have been detained by the Abu Road Rico police after their cars were searched at the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. The police also seized more than Rs 5 crore in cash from two cars. The detained accused have been identified as Sahil Prajapati, Praveen Rabari, Chhaganlal Prajapat, and Dalaram Prajapat, all residents of Ahmedabad. Based on the initial investigation, the police said that the money was being taken to Gujarat through handover.