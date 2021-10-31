Bharatpur: A case has been registered against a special Judge and two of his associates for allegedly molesting a minor in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Sunday. The 14-year-old boy (victim) was a student of Class VII.

Mathura Gate Police Station in-charge, Ramnath said, "On the complaint of victim's mother, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act. The case is being investigated. During the registration of the case, Child Welfare Committee President Gangaram Parashar and other members of the committee were also present at the police station."

After the complaint, the police took the victim to RBM hospital for medical tests on Sunday.

The incident came to light on October 28, when the victim's mother saw the judge's wrongdoing with her child in front of her home. After that, on October 29, the judge threatened her over phone. Then on October 30, the judge along with his two associates came to her house and apologized about the incident and sought to settle the matter. When she declined for a compromise, they again threatened her of dire consequences.

Meanwhile, the judge also lodged a case against the woman alleging blackmailing.

According to the victim's mother, "the child used to play at a sports ground located in a colony of Bharatpur city. Special Judge Vigilance Jitendra Gulia and his two companions also used to come. From then on they started molesting the child."

She further alleged, "from the ground they started taking my child to their home. Initially, they served juice mixed with intoxicants to him. After that, they started serving alcohol to him and when the child was intoxicated they indulged in wrong doing."

Taking cognizance of the matter, Rajasthan Child Protection Commission Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal contacted the Bharatpur district administration and the superintendent of police and enquired about the incident. She also directed the administration to conduct a fair investigation into the matter and get the culprits punished. "No matter how high-profile or high-ranking the accused could be. Law is equal for all and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty." Beniwal said.

On Monday, the police will record child's statement in court.

Read: Indian-origin pharma CEO shot dead by gunman in US for robbery