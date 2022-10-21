Alwar (Rajasthan): A man has been accused of raping his nine-year-old daughter three to four days ago in Behror of Alwar district. Mukesh Kumar, the coordinator of the ChildLine Department, Alwar, lodged a complaint with the Behror Police Station on Thursday.

Behror Police Station in-charge Virendra Pal Vishnoi said, "On Thursday, they received information stating that a nine-year-old girl was raped by her father in Behror. There was an injury on the private parts of the girl. The family took her to a private clinic and got treatment there without informing the police". Vishnoi said that "based on the information, the Child Line team and the police reached the village and brought the victim to Behror Police Station."

Vishnoi said, "The victim's statement will be recorded. The minor will be examined by a medical team. Police said that the investigation of the case is going on. Police alleged that the involvement of the doctor, in this case, is also being investigated. While the accused father will be arrested soon, they said.