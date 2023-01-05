Nagaur: One person was killed and two others were injured after a doctor ran them over in an inebriated state, while on his way to the JLN hospital in Rajasthan's Nagaur, on Thursday. The incident occurred after the accused, identified as Dr. YS Negi, employed in the hospital as a medical jurist, drove his car onto the three, before crashing into an ambulance parked on the hospital premises.

The deceased was identified as Bhanwarlal Meghwal, a resident of the Chenar locality in the district, who died on the spot. Speaking about the incident, an eyewitness said the car entered the hospital compound at a speed of approximately 60-70 km/hour.

"Doctor Saab (Negi) was sitting inside the car. Before the people could move out of the way, they were hit and flung away due to the impact" he noted. According to official sources, one of the injured has been identified as Najma, a Nagaur resident who was pregnant and had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Having received inputs, police personnel later arrived at the spot. The accused is currently at large, further investigation is going on, police said.