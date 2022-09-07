Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav's home, as well as properties of his and his extended family members, were raided by the Income Tax department, the Congress MLA from Kotputli constituency said on Wednesday. While the agency informed that the searches were carried out as part of a tax evasion probe, Yadav stated that he was comfortable with the ongoing activities and would cooperate.

"We have no issues. This is our ancestral business, my father started this back in 1950. Before I joined politics, I too was actively involved in it. It is a production line, and we supply things directly to factories. We are not involved in any unethical business practices whatsoever.

We produce bags for fertilizer, food grain etc. In Uttarakhand, our food business in material such as flour and pulses, too, is decades old. In no way can anyone say to either my family or the party that we are taking the immoral route," Yadav said while speaking to reporters. "Raids are going on at five to six properties since morning. Seizures will be done as well. They are currently spread out in our residences. One team is in Uttarakhand, another is in Gurgaon. We have no issues.

I am 64-year-old right now, and have seen enough ups and downs in life. The person who wrongs others is automatically dragged down. We stand with the truth and have nothing to worry about" the minister said.