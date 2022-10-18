Dausa (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena calls the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra a "unique and historic" movement. In Dausa on the sidelines of a programme on Monday, Meena sparked a controversy after he said, "Rahul Gandhi's march is much bigger than Lord Rama's padayatra from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. Lord Rama had also travelled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka, but now Rahul Gandhi will walk even more, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir".

The Congress launched its 3,500 km, 150-day 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. The march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in five months. Claiming the BJP has spoiled the atmosphere of the country, he said "Gandhi's march aims at correcting the atmosphere in the country to restore peace and harmony. No one has ever seen or will be able to do such a padayatra," he further stated.

Condemning the statement, BJP's state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said, "The party questioned Lord Rama's existence. Now the Congress leaders are doing flattery to save their existence, but people are watching everything and will settle the score with the Congress at the right time".