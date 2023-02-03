Sikar (Rajasthan): An FIR has been registered against Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Sainik Welfare and Panchayati Raj Rajendra Gudha and others on Thursday. The victim was identified as Durga Singh, a ward panchayat member from Kakrana of Sikar district, who lodged a complaint against the minister alleging his abduction.

Acting Circle Officer of Neem Ka Thana Babu Lal said Singh, a resident of Modi Bagh of Neem police station, lodged a complaint against minister Rajendra Gudha, his personal assistant Krishna Kumar and Vimla Kanwar, and others on Thursday. In his complaint, Durga Singh mentioned that on January 27, at around 12 noon, the minister first called and asked for his location. As he revealed his location, which was Neemkathana. After half an hour, Rajendra Gudha, in his official vehicle, along with his driver and personal assistant, Krishna Kumar, reached his location.

The minister was also accompanied by another red colour vehicle and a police vehicle. Apart from that around 10 of his supporters, along with a woman Vimla Kanwar, also reached the spot. Later, the minister and his people made Durga Singh to sit forcefully in the minister's vehicle and started taking him to his farmhouse.

While on the way, Gudha called the Udaipurwati police station officer and asked him to register a case against Durga Singh under such a section that he is not able to get out of jail for two years. Singh has also accused Gudha in the report of getting him to sign on a blank cheque. The police officer said since the matter is related to a minister, it has been sent to the Crime Investigation Branch (CB-CID) for further action. He said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the matter seems to be related to a money transaction regarding a plot.

Gudha is one of the six MLAs, who won the 2018 assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, but later joined the Congress. He was included in the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet. Gudha, often in discussion for his outspoken statements, was recently seen advocating for Sachin Pilot to be made the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.