Jaipur: As the world celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every sphere of society and to raise awareness on persons with disabilities Babulal Meena, a teacher at a government run school for the specially abled created a portal (divyanghumsafar.com) on which differently-abled people from all over the country could search for a bride or groom according to their qualifications.

Meena, a teaxher at the Seth Anandi Lal Poddar Institute Of Deaf Dumb in Jaipur "Parents often come to the school and express their concerns regarding their sons and daughters. They are worried over the possibility of not being able to find a suitable match for their sons and daughters in future. Hearing this, I, along with some of my colleagues came up with the idea to create a matrimonial portal for differently-abled people."

The website is not just an option for people with disabilities to find life partner on digital platform, but also brings people face to face with each other, just like any other matrimonial sites. Kavita Chauhan, another teacher at the school, who played a key role in developing the website that they do not charge any fee for registration on the website.