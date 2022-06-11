Barmer: A 14-year-old minor boy, a domestic helper was brutally assaulted and tortured by a man in Barmer in Rajasthan. A video of the assault on the minor went viral on social media, after which the police, taking this whole matter seriously, lodged a case against the accused and started the investigation of the case.

Rajasthan: Man thrashes minor boy mercilessly, lands behind bars

Barmer Police Superintendent, Deepak Bhargava said, "The video of a man assaulting a minor reached the police, the accused family told us that the minor started working as a helper at their house for last five to six days and he tried to molest a girl of their house. The man from the family had thrashed the minor with sticks. The minor was sent for medical examination immediately after we got the information. A case has been registered against the accused and strict actions will be taken."