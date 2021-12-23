Jodhpur: An RTI activist who had lodged a complaint against the liquor mafia was beaten up and his legs pierced with nails by criminals in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The victim identified as Amra Ram Godara (30) was referred to Jodhpur due to critical injuries.

According to the information, RTI activist Amraram Godara was giving information to the police against the liquor mafia. He was an activist, raising voice against the scams in the Gram Panchayat.

While Amraram was returning to his village from Jodhpur on Tuesday evening, goons kidnapped him. He was taken to a secluded place and brutally beaten up.

After this, the villagers informed the police. At present, RTI activist Amraram Godara is under treatment in MDM Hospital, Jodhpur.

RTI Activist on his abduction

Amraram Godara said that he was beaten up at the behest of Nagraj, the former sarpanch of Kumplia and Pareu's liquor contractor.

Godara said that they were angry with him for filing RTI regarding NREGA road construction.

Accusing the sarpanch, he said that when he reached the village from Jodhpur on Tuesday, he was abducted as soon as he got off the bus and was brutally assaulted. Three nails each were hammered into both his feet.

Godara said the criminals had put masks on their faces. After beating him, considering him to be dead, he called Nagraj and said that the mission was completed. They left him and went away. Later people took Amraram to the hospital.

He also accused the policeman and said that the Gida police station officer has nexus with criminals. Many illegal liquor shops are running under their protection. In such a situation, no justice can be expected from them.

Former minister Harish Chaudhary has assured his family members that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Family reacts in the cruelty

His brother Hukmaram told that the goons can do anything. The villagers accompanying him said that there is little hope of getting any witness in this case in the village.

According to police sources, some people have been identified by the police but the relatives say that the attack took place at the behest of Nagaraj.

Activist's Facebook post

RTI activist Amraram had written on Facebook a day before the incident that he was receiving threats. Amararam wrote that I will keep fighting till my last breath.

Amarram demands strict action against the criminals.

Human Rights Commission on the incident

The State Human Rights Commission has called for a reply from the Director-General of Police, Excise Commissioner, Barmer District Collector and Superintendent of Police. The commission has asked what the RTI activist had complained about? What action has been taken against them? What action has been taken so far after the incident?

The CMO has summoned a report from the Collector and SP of Barmer in the case. The instructions have been given to arrest the accused soon.

Political storm follows the incident

The BJP even demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. BJP state president Satish Poonia questions, is Rajasthan still ruled by the Mughals?

MP Diya Kumari tweeted that goons crossed all limits of cruelty.

