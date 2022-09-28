Dholpur (Rajasthan): Four siblings died while three others were injured in a wall collapse at a house in Dholpur here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The tragedy took place one Pramod's family. The victims have been identified as his son Govind (aged 3 months), Fiza (one year), Moti (2 years) and Shaina (5 years).

Pramod, his wife and another daughter have been injured in the mishap. Pramod said that his wife and children were sleeping in the inside room of the house while he was sleeping on the verandah. Pramod said that at around 2:00 am on Wednesday, he heard a loud bang followed by screams of his children and wife.

Soon, Pramod found that the wall of the house had collapsed and fell on the sleeping family members. Locals along with the police rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the family members who were caught under the rubble. The injured members were shifted to Mania Government Hospital where the doctors declared the four children brought dead.

The remaining injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Additional Collector along with other officials reached the district hospital to inquire about the health of the injured.