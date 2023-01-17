Jodhpur: Rajasthan High Court on Friday got nine new judges, including six judicial officers and three advocates, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. The appointment of judges became one of its kind because advocate Nupur Bhati, wife of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, took the oath and the with her appointment, the Rajasthan High Court will have a second judge couple. Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal administrated the oath to all the newly appointed judges at the new premises of the High Court in Jodhpur. Till now Rajasthan High Court was functioning at nearly half its sanctioned strength of 50 judges.

Dr Nupur Bhati was practising at the Jodhpur High Court while her husband Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati was appointed as Justice on November 16, 2016. Earlier, Justice Mahendra Goyal and his wife Shubha Mehta are also serving as judges in the Rajasthan High Court. Probably the Rajasthan High Court has become the first High Court in the country with two pairs of judges as couples.

Apart from that after the appointment of Nupur Bhati the tally of woman judges in the Rajasthan High Court has reached three which include Justice Rekha Borana, Justice Shubha Mehta and Justice Dr Nupur Bhati. Now with the new appointments, the total strength of judges in the High Court increased to 35, with 15 more remaining vacant.