Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday set aside the result of the preliminary examination, 2021 for the state's administrative service. A bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal directed the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to declare a revised result for the last year's preliminary examination for the Rajasthan Administrative Service after getting the disputed questions of it re-examined by an expert committee.

The preliminary examination was held on October 27 and the result was announced on November 19 last year. The high court order is bound to affect the RAS (Mains) examination schedule now. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Monday ruled out the possibility of deferring the RAS Mains examination -- a demand which was raised by some candidates. The RAS (Mains) examination was scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and 26.

Some of the candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination have been demanding postponement of the RAS (Mains) examination, saying they have not been given enough time to prepare for it. The candidates had been staging a dharna here for the last several days to press their demand. Gehlot on Monday had stated that deferring the examination will put financial and mental pressure on candidates. Gehlot had said the RAS preliminary examination was held on October 27, 2021 and its result was declared on November 19, 2021. In such a situation, candidates preparing for the Mains got adequate time.

Along with BJP leaders, including state president Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki and independent MLA Sanyam Lodha too had supported the aspirants' demand to postpone the exam. Lodha is also an adviser to CM.

