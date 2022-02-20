Deogarh/Rajsamand: The clattering sound of the hoofs of bulls coupled with the mooing against the blacktopped roads and hustle and bustle seemed to herald the fusion of the modern with the classic as the wedding procession of Bharat Kumawat, the groom from Dhelana village of Amet subdivision in Rajsamand district opf Rajasthan headed for the bride's house.

Fantastic scenes were witnessed as Kumavat in a bid to revive the age-old tradition sat on the traditional bullock cart along with scores of the baraatis while defying the temptation of modern luxurious hatchbacks, the go-to conveyacne these days. The procession riding of more than a dozen bullock carts drove 4 km through the streets of Rajsamand to reach the bride's house in Selaguda, where a crowd of cheerful villagers gathered to welcome them and more importantly to get a glimpse of the fancy procession. The procession women and men sitting in bullock carts decorated with balloons looked equally very happy with women singing the wedding songs.

In Selaguda, the local Panchayat Samiti member Narayanlal Kumawat gave a grand welcome to the procession. Mohan Lal, the father of the bridegroom said the procession of bullock cart give the message to the society to avoid wasteful expenditure and to avoid pollution. A social worker, Lal said his own wedding procession also went by bullock cart.

“And now others will try to take the procession from bullock carts only,” he hoped.



