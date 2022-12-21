Pali (Rajasthan): A couple along with their girl child ended their life by jumping into a well allegedly after their three-year-old son undergoing treatment died here on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sanjhi village of Rohat police station area of Pali district. It has been said that the five-year-old son Bhimrao of the deceased couple Bhallaram and his wife Meera was their only male child. They were taking him to Rohat Hospital and their five-year-old daughter Nikita also accompanied them.

After Bhimrao died, the couple who were not able to bear the loss jumped into the well beside a road along with Nikita. Rohat police station in-charge Uday Singh reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the well and sent them to the mortuary of Rohat hospital.

Only the eight-year-old daughter of the deceased couple survived as she was in school at the time of the incident. Police officials refused to comment on the exact reason behind the deaths.