Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reservation in govt jobs for athletes
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reservation in govt jobs for athletes
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Jaipur : Rajasthan government has announced 2% reservation in govt jobs for athletes; also announces provision of out-of-turn jobs for 229 talented athletes & pension for coaches and athletes. The Govt also raises the prize money for athletes winning medals in international events, up to Rs 3 Cr.
Loading...