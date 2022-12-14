Jaipur (Rajasthan): A 30-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Jaipur has tied the knot to a deity to keep her vow of celibacy. Pooja Singh of Narsinghpura village in Jaipur's Govindgarh dedicated her life to 'Thakurji' Lord Krishna as she performed all the rituals related to marriage in a ceremony attended by family members and well-wishers on December 8.

Thakurji is a term devotees use to address Lord Krishna. Thakur means 'head' or 'chief' of a clan or tribe. The epithet 'Ji' is a respectful addition. Pooja told ETV Bharat that when she turned 30, many times people approached her with 'rishtas' (marriage proposals) but she kept refusing. Later she was told about Tusli marriage by a priest and she decided to marry Thakur ji.

Around 300 guests witnessed the unique wedding and the total expenditure was around Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh. Pandit Acharya Rakesh Shastri was the priest at the marriage. He said that the marriage was opposed by many people of rural background but he decided to conduct this marriage program according to Hindu rites.

Shastri said that the marriage of a girl with Lord Vishnu Shaligram ji is scriptural. This marriage is the same as the way Vrinda Tulsi married Thakurji to get the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Such marriages have happened in the past as well and according to page number 75 of the book Karmathguru, a girl can be married to Lord Vishnu.

"For two years I was waiting for this day and finally, it has happened now. I have made God my husband. People used to say that being married is a matter of good fortune for a girl. God is immortal, that's why I have also become happy forever," Pooja said. She has made a dress for herself to wear when she also goes for darshan in the evening.