Bikaner: In an unfortunate incident, four people died while one sustained serious injuries due to a road accident in Sridungargah tehsil in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday. The incident took place when two cars collided head-on near Bigga village in the district.

The deceased, in one car, were identified as Silochona and her driver Vinod. In the other vehicle, Sanjay Sharma and driver Ramesh were killed. Sharma's wife, Shalini, on the other hand, was transferred for treatment to PVM Hospital in Bikaner.

