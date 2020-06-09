Bikaner (Rajasthan): Padma Kumari, the former queen of the Rajasthan's Bikaner, was cremated on Tuesday as per the princely tradition. Siddhikumari, MLA from Bikaner East, along with her sister Mahima Kumari did the funeral. The last visit of the former Queen was conducted from ancient fort Junagadh before the funeral.

People from the political field, as well as people from the princely background, offered homage to former queen. Bikaner residents reached Junagadh in large number even in intense heat and the ongoing advisory on Corona. However, during this time people seriously followed corona's advisory and after the last darshan, the social distance was maintained.

Former queen Padma Kumari, wife of the late Narendra Singh, Maharaja of the princely state of Bikaner and mother of MLA Siddhi Kumari, was always seen to be fully active during her daughter's election campaign. She was seen with Siddhikumari in many places from nomination to election campaigning.

Padmakumari was the princess of the Chamba royal family of Himachal Pradesh. Three days earlier, she was admitted to Haldiram Moolchand Hospital in Bikaner. She died on Monday night due to cardiac arrest.