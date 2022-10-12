Barmer: Police on Tuesday registered a case against 26 people including former Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary and his brother in connection with an attack on the convoy of on National Democratic Party's convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kailash Chaudhary on November 12, 2019.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had reported on November 14, 2019 that on November 12, 2019, while going to a religious program in Bayatu, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary and his convoy were attacked with stones at the behest of Baitu MLA Harish Chaudhary and others including his brother.

Beniwal had recently raised the matter in the Lok Sabha after which the breach of privilege committee had summoned the officials of Rajasthan government. Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said that they had registered a case at the time of the incident. Following the report of the committee, a fresh case has been registered at Baitu police station on the instructions of the Police Headquarters, he said.