Hospital says the 5-year-old bitten by stray dog is stable but critical.

Jaipur: A 5-year-old girl was mauled by a stray dog on Sunday which led to multiple punctures in her lungs, in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The girl was rescued by the onlookers and admitted her to the state-run JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur, where she is being treated for her injuries. According to the doctors, the girl is critical but stable.

Additional Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, Dr Manish Sharma said, "there are multiple bites in the chest area of the girl child. The bites were so deep that there are punctures in the lungs. This had led to air leakage from the lungs. This condition is described as pneumothorax".

"This condition is as such that the lungs are in the verge of collapse. If left untreated, the top layer of the lungs will have air leaks and it will fill the pleura as well, leading to the collapse as pressure continues to mount," the doctor said. The patient is now being treated in Dr Arvind Shukla's unit.

"The chest tube of the child has been retained. Apart from this, the places from where the air was leaking have been sealed. With the help of antibiotics, recuperation and physiotherapy, the leakage will stop," the doctor said and added, "the child is currently hemodynamically stable and will take some to come out of danger."

According to the local residents, the dog which attacked the child had attacked at least 10 people in the past few days. The locals have been up in the arms demanding that the civic body takes steps to address the stray menace.