Jaipur: A women's hospital located at Sanganeri Gate in Rajasthan's Jaipur will conduct a DNA test on two infants as the doctors mistakenly put wrong tags on the delivery of both the children.

According to the hospital administration, a woman named Nisha gave birth to a son, and another woman, Reshma gave birth to a daughter. But the children got exchanged due to the wrong tags on them. Three days later, the families of both children were informed after the mistake was detected. However, Reshma's family is refusing to take the child.

At present, both the children have been kept in the nursery and a group of six doctors formed an investigation committee to solve the matter. They have decided to conduct a DNA test on the children and have written to the Lal Kothi Police Station in this regard. The mothers and their children will be discharged only after the DNA analysis report comes.

Hospital superintendent Asha Verma said, "This is a human mistake. The hospital administration itself has caught its mistake. There are 50 to 70 deliveries every day in the hospital. However, such an episode has come to notice for the first time." The members of the committee have given some suggestions to ensure that such a mistake does not happen again, and they will be implemented, she said.