Dr Rajneesh Galwa, a plastic surgeon at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Rajasthan, was booked for allegedly tying a stray dog that entered his house to his car and dragging it on the road for about five kilometres. People passing on the road were shocked to see this. To stop the doctor, people parked their bikes in front of his car and the dog was rescued. The video of this incident went viral on social media. The dog suffered injuries on its legs and neck.

The injured dog was sent to the hospital for treatment. After MP Maneka Gandhi took cognisance of the matter, the police registered a case against the accused doctor. According to the reports, the incident took place at Shastri Nagar Colony in Jodhpur.