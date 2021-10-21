Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued arrest warrants against Sahara chief Subrata Roy for not complying with an earlier court order.

The arrest warrant was issued after a contempt application was filed by one Narayan Das. Das, in his application, has mentioned that he had booked a house in Sahara Prime City in 2005. The whole amount of money for the house was deposited till 2012, however even till 2019, the possession of the house was not given to Das.

On October 10, 2019, in the complaint of Das, the commission issued an order imposing damages of Rs2.5 lakh on the Sahara Prime City. The commission also asked Sahara to return over 70 lakhs to Das with 15 per cent interest. Sahara city, however, did not comply with the court orders.

On non-compliance, a contempt application was filed in the commission after which the arrest warrants were issued against Subrato Roy and others.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had ordered the detention of Roy for failing to appear before it in connection with a legal dispute with Market Regulator, SEBI. As he failed to appear in court, he was held in custody in the Tihar Jail, Delhi. Later he was released in 2016 and is now out on bail since then.

