New Delhi: For the first time since becoming the Rajasthan Congress Chief, Govind Dotasara met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. This comes amid the indications of appointments at the vacant posts in district and block level committees of Rajasthan Congress.

While speaking to the media, Dotasara informed that he will be going to discuss the matter with Rajasthan Congress general secretary in charge Ajay Maken and vacant posts in Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committees (DCCs) will be filled soon.

Dotasara had to resign from his ministerial berth following the party's formula of 'One Man, One post'. The Rajasthan PCC Chief informed that a discussion was also being done regarding the issue of rising inflation over which Congress is holding a 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Dotasara said, "BJP is weak in Rajasthan. There are huge gaps within the party itself. I have heard Vasundhara Raje will take out a yatra, while her own party members are trying to stop that yatra. Let BJP accuse us, but Congress is united and we will win back in 2023 Assembly elections."

