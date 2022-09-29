Ashok Gehlot approves hike of 4% in DA for state govt employees
Published on: 52 minutes ago
Ashok Gehlot approves hike of 4% in DA for state govt employees
Published on: 52 minutes ago
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an increase of 4% in the Dearness Allowance of the state government employees along the lines of the Central Govt employees. Now, a 38% dearness allowance will be payable to state employees & pensioners from July 1, 2022. This has been disclosed by Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Loading...