Jaipur: In a thrilling search, Jaipur Police on Tuesday were able to track a 13-year-old after she had left home with the goal of meeting a friend she got acquainted with on Instagram. After leaving home on July 10, she was eventually found sobbing inside a Rajasthan roadways bus in Beawar city of Ajmer district.

Around 3 weeks back, the girl got acquainted with a newfound friend on Instagram. In a bid to meet the latter, she left her home on Sunday. Subsequently, a missing complaint was lodged in Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar Police Station by alarmed family members. "We deployed a police team, the technical teams as well as DST (District Special Teams) on this. Surveillance information, inputs gathered from the girl's family members and investigation - all were provided to the Superintendent of Police, Ajmer. An IPS officer in Beawar conducted a manual search and was able to locate the girl inside the bus," Paris Deshmukh, DCP North, Jaipur, said.

"Prima facie it has been discovered that the girl was a bit angry with her family members and wanted to meet her Instagram friend. This happened even though she wasn't clear on who exactly she wanted to meet, or where she wanted to go. We're probing this at the moment. If criminal involvement of anyone is found, necessary action will be taken," he said.

The tracing process was primarily conducted via phone, as there was no other way to access the location of the minor. The official said that it was revealed during the course of the investigation that she had taken the phone of her grandmother. Through call tracking, the search team pinpointed the location as Beawar in Ajmer district, from where she was rescued from inside the bus.