Ajmer: A court on Saturday pronounced charges against Gauhar Chishti, the main accused of the haste speech case in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The court has framed charges under section 302/115. It was argued by the public prosecutor that the accused had delivered a provocative speech .

Ghulam Najmi Farooqui, the public prosecutor of ADJ (Additional District Judge) Court, said that on June 17, seven accused, including the main accused Gohar Chishti, raised provocative slogans while standing in front of the gate of a dargah. A case was registered against these seven accused at the Dargah police station. The police had presented a charge sheet against these seven accused in the court, on which the charges were framed after the debate.

According to police the main accused in the case, Gauhar Chishti was a Khadim (who takes care of Dargah) in the dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. At the same time, the court has also framed charges against Tanjim Siddiqui, Riyaz Hasan, Fakhar Jamali, Moin Khan, Ehsanullah, and Nasir Khan.

Public Prosecutor Ghulam Najmi Farooqi said that the police had registered a case against the accused under sections 302/115, 506, 504, 188, 149, 143 and 117 of the IPC, in the Dargah police station.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee. By issuing a notice, the NIA summoned him to Jaipur on Friday for questioning. NIA has interrogated Sarwar Chishti regarding his contact and funding with PFI.

Chishti also participated in a program of PFI in Kota and he also shared the stage in the program. Apart from this, he has also participated in PFI programs in Bangalore and Delhi, official sources said.