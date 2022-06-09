Jaipur: A case was registered with the Harmada Police Station in Jaipur on Thursday after a bizarre incident of a contract killing of dogs emerged from the city's Benad village, falling under the same area. The incident is said to have stemmed from one of the stray dogs in the area biting a goat belonging to Suvalal, the main accused, who was taken into custody soon after the filing of the case. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Station House Officer Mangilal Vishnoi said, "late last night in Benad village, members of the local Bawaria gang killed three dogs by pelting them with a double-barrel gun.

After receiving information about the incident, the dead bodies were taken to a veterinary hospital, and postmortem was conducted. When the police reached the spot after receiving information, villagers accused Suvalal of killing the dogs via the gang members. The search for the latter is going on." Eyewitnesses, meanwhile, explained that they found three miscreants running in the dark and discovered the blood-soaked bodies of three canines after coming out their houses following the sound of gunfire.

The incident followed an animal rights activist reaching the police station and launching a complaint, with the police subsequently registering the case. Suvalal is currently being questioned regarding the whole issue. The members of the gang who killed the dogs, too, are in the process of being identified.