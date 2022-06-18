Jaipur: The Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday passed a resolution against the Agnipath scheme implemented by the Centre. The resolution was passed during a cabinet meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, informed Cabinet Ministers Pratap Singh Khachariayawas and Mamta Bhupesh during a press briefing. "A resolution was passed against the Agnipath scheme in the meeting.

The resolution seeks a rollback of the Agnipath scheme. The youth should work in a peaceful manner. The cabinet has also expressed concern regarding the eruption of protests and violence against the plan," the ministers said. They further noted that the 'Congress will oppose this under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi'.

"... The State Government is of the view that the Central Government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before bringing any such scheme. The State Council of Ministers unanimously passes a resolution that the Agneepath scheme should be withdrawn keeping in mind the larger public interest and the spirit of the youth. Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the country's army, along with better training to the soldiers, they should get all the benefits, so that their future and their family's future can be secured," CM Ashok Gehlot, too, tweeted out in Hindi on Saturday.

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. The scheme is being opposed by Army aspirants in parts of the country, including Rajasthan. The ministers also expressed concern over the nationwide protests against the scheme.

(with Agency inputs)

