Jaipur: A case was registered against one BSF Inspector and two others on Sunday in Rajasthan's Jaipur for alleged drug smuggling. The operation, carried out by a special team from the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, apprehended Inspector Rajendra Kudi, alongside two other smugglers, for alleged opium trafficking from Assam into Rajasthan, said a police official.

"On the basis of inputs, a joint operation conducted by personnel from CST and Chomu Police Station have arrested BSF Inspector Rajendra Kudi, as well as smugglers Kailash Devendra and Madan Barala. 1.38 kg of opium, Rs 70,300 in cash, and a vehicle used for trafficking have been seized from the trio," Additional DCP Crime Sulesh Chaudhary said.

During interrogation, it has been revealed that Kudi, posted in North-West Manipur, smuggled opium using his own car and transferred it to Devendra and Barala in Rajasthan, who in turn supplied it to dealers and suppliers in both Jaipur and Sikar, he further noted. The narcotic substance was purchased at a rate of Rs 1,20,000/kg in Assam and sold at Rs 2,00,000 in Rajasthan, the official added.

Subsequently, a similar raid in Kudi's residence led to the seizure of 4.7 kg of opium, a pistol, two magazines, and 12 live cartridges. The case was registered at the city's Harmada PS under NDPS Act as well as Arms Act.