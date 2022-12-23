Jaipur: The Rajasthan BJP unit has withdrawn its earlier decision to postpone 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'. The decision on postponement was taken in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases globally, State President Satish Poonia said. However, State President Satish Poonia issued a fresh statement in the evening saying the earlier announcement had been made due to “some confusion”.

Poonia said the yatra will be held as per schedule. “Till the Central Government's advisory is not issued, the ongoing public meetings against the government's misrule will continue with the Covid-19 protocol,” he said.

With an eye on the Assembly polls due next year in Rajasthan, BJP chief J P Nadda is launching the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the Congress-ruled state to corner the Ashok Gehlot government on issues related to farmers and governance on December 1. Poonia said that 2 crore people have been invited to participate in the yatra while 92 lakh pamphlets have been distributed among people.

The union health ministry is on high alert in view of a surge in COVID cases in China driven by the new Coronavirus variant BF.7. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Wednesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi follow norms or suspend the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in view of the global surge in cases.