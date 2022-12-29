Kota: Two best friends from Rajasthan Amit Kumar and Abhay Singh, both IIT Bombay graduates have turned barren lands into an organic farm with their creative thinking. The duo co-founded Eeki Foods, a sustainable farming startup that uses hydroponics to grow food on a large scale. They claim that their technique saves 80 per cent wastage of water with a growth rate that is 75 per cent faster than traditional methods.

The duo has invested crores of rupees to grow food on barren lands using patented climate-proof chambers and now they are earning crores annually. They are also supplying the production done here to many cities outside, but at present, only four to five different varieties of tomatoes are being produced under their indoor farming.

Eeki Foods has seven acres of farms in Haryana's Panipat, Rajasthan's Kota district and Bundi district, while another 33 acres of land are under construction. During an interaction with media persons, Abhay said, "The name 'Eeki' comes from the Japanese belief 'Ikigai' which promotes living a healthy and purposeful life. We work on the same philosophy. We want to give the world a healthier and more sustainable way of growing food."

"The entire farm has been covered with poly sheets to retain the moisture. Several arrangements have been made to keep it free from bacteria, insects, and moths. Exhaust fans have been fitted to maintain the inside temperature. Cooling pads are also fitted to manage the temperature. An automation device has also been installed on the farm to estimate the temperature needed by the plants," he said.

Abhay further said that they invested in chemical-free farming. "At present, they have planted only tomatoes of four to five different varieties. In a place like Rajasthan, we are growing food where the temperature goes from 50 degrees Celsius in summer to -3 degrees Celsius in winter. We wanted to be able to grow food under any circumstances, and we are able to achieve that," he said.