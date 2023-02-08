Barmer (Rajasthan): Three children died in a fire that broke out in Bandra village in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the fire started in a hut, and in no time took a significant size, said police officials. The children were playing in the hut, situated near a storage unit, when the blaze engulfed the area.

Speaking about the matter, DSP Pushpendra Ada said the deceased children were identified as Ashok (4), Rukhma (10), and Sarupi (4). Following the incident, officials from Narkana PS reached the spot and doused the flame. The bodies, following post-mortem, were handed over to the relatives, officials said. A case into the matter has been registered under CrPC section 174, they further added.

The fire started at the hut, located close by a storage unit of a village resident, which is used to keep animal fodder. The children were playing near it when the fire started. By the time locals were alerted, all the children had succumbed, noted Village Panchayat head Nag Singh.

Meanwhile, a similar tragic incident took place in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday, as a mother-and-daughter duo was burnt to death after being trapped during a fire that started in their house owing to short circuit, locals said. The mother, a septuagenarian, and the differently abled daughter, were the only two residents of the house.