Bikaner (Rajasthan): Armed forces, including the Indian Army and the Indian Air force (IAF), conducted a joint exercise on Saturday in Asia's largest Mahajan Field Firing Range of Rajasthan's Bikaner. The exercise will continue for three days. Army's Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, Commander-in-Chief of the South Western Command will participate in the exercise. Modern weapons being used by the Indian Army will also be displayed in the exercise. The soldiers, who have proved their strength many times by destroying the enemy's bases during the war, will display their bravery and stamina in the exercise.

Also read: Indian, US Coast Guards hold joint exercise off Chennai coast

Moreover, the modern weapons used by the army will be tested. Units of the mechanised infantry of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers will also participate in the exercise with the Sapta Shakti Command. Air Force fighter aircraft and helicopters will also be involved during the manoeuvres. In the exercise, airmen will demonstrate their strategic skills to destroy enemy targets, along with the army, during the war.