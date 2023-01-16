Ajmer/Udaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Monday detained an officer of the state police for demanding bribe. The ACB had registered a case against the Additional Superintendent of Police of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Divya Mittal on January 14. She was accused of demanding bribe of Rs 2 crore from a man for not including his name in a case registered with the SOG under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The ACB took a warrant from court on Sunday and started search operations at five premises of Divya Mittal, including her office and residence in Ajmer, a flat in Jaipur, a resort and farmhouse in Udaipur and an ancestral house in Jhunjhunu's Chirawa. After searching her office, the ACB team took her to detention and left Ajmer for Jaipur for questioning.

Rajasthan ACB detains Additional SP (SOG) for demanding bribe

According to the ACB's Additional SP, Bajrang Singh, the officer was mounting pressure on the complainant through her middleman. The middleman took the complainant to Mittal’s farmhouse in Udaipur and demanded Rs 2 crore for not including his name in the case. When the complainant expressed his inability to pay the sum, the middleman asked for Rs 1 crore and gave him two days’ time, the SP said.

The complainant, however, reached the ACB office in Jaipur on January 4 and lodged a complaint, he said. “Meanwhile, after the Additional SP issued a notice to him, the complainant reached her office in Ajmer where she demanded Rs 50 lakhs to settle the matter. She said that he have to give Rs 25 lakh on the same day and the remaining Rs 25 lakh after February 11,” the sources said.

After some time, the same middleman called the complainant and asked him to give Rs 25 lakh at the Ajmer bypass. However, the middleman did not show up sensing the trap laid by the police. “The trap failed because the middleman did not come to take the money following which a case was registered against the Additional SP for demanding the bribe,” the SP said. ADG Dinesh MN has also confirmed the detention of the Additional Superintendent of Police of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Divya Mittal.