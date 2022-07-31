Sri Ganganagar: Five children drowned in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday while taking a bath in a pond. The incident took place in 5 UDN villages under the Ramsinhpur police station area in the district. The deceased included two girls and three boys.

Village residents alerted Ramsinghpur Police immediately after the incident. The cops reached the spot and fished the bodies out of the water. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at a district health center, said a police official.

Meanwhile, in Asind town of Bhilwara district, two boys drowned in the Khari river. The incident occurred while the duo was out alongside their mother to graze cattle. Asind police said that the bodies were taken out subsequently and sent for post-mortem. The deceased were 11 and 14 respectively.