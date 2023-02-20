Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State President Govind Singh Dotasra, and Sachin Pilot were among 55 other leaders named to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh are among the prominent leaders that figure in the list.

According to sources, the list has the names of 55 elected representatives and 20 co-opted members. But, the co-opted members won't have voting rights in the election to the Congress Working Committee. Of this 75 members only 5 are from Pilot's camp, according to sources.

Ministers who have been included in the AICC list are Mohan Prakash, Pawan Kheda, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Dheeraj Gurjar, Raghu Sharma, Harish Chowdhary, Sanjita Sihag, Divya Maderna, Jitendra Singh, Zuber Khan, and others. These members from Rajasthan will attend the plenary session of the Congress party to be held in Raipur from 24 to 26 February.

However, the names of three Congress leaders, who were given show-cause notice by the party's disciplinary council were absent from the list. Names of Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore, have been omitted.

